Watertown man $1M richer after scratch-off

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is a millionaire. Well, almost.

The New York Lottery announced late Monday that Mark Sholett has claimed his top prize on the lottery’s $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game.

In a release from lottery officials, Sholett said, “It hasn’t set in yet.” He purchased the ticket at the Stewart’s Shops on Mill Street in Watertown.

Sholett received his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.