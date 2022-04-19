Advertisement

Watertown man $1M richer after scratch-off

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown man is a millionaire. Well, almost.

The New York Lottery announced late Monday that Mark Sholett has claimed his top prize on the lottery’s $1 million Bonus Word Cashword scratch-off game.

In a release from lottery officials, Sholett said, “It hasn’t set in yet.” He purchased the ticket at the Stewart’s Shops on Mill Street in Watertown.

Sholett received his prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment totaling $651,000 after required withholdings.

