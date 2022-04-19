Advertisement

Watertown settles with former parks & rec superintendent

Erin Gardner
Erin Gardner(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has settled with former Parks and Recreation superintendent Erin Gardner.

The settlement was announced after midnight following a lengthy city council meeting and executive session that began Monday evening.

Officials say they’ll pay a $100,000 lump sum. Of that, Gardner will receive $40,000 with two law firms that represented her splitting the rest.

Gardner is a former city employee who brought claims of discrimination against former city manager Rick Finn.

Finn resigned in January 2020 after an independent report determined that while Gardner’s claims didn’t rise to the level of a violation of city policy, her complaints against Finn had merit.

It also found Finn had violated the city’s non-discrimination and harassment policies.

The city fired Gardner later that year, sparking a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Current city manager Ken Mix says the city reached the settlement because both sides wish to avoid the costs of further litigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
J.M. McKenney Middle School in Canton
School warns parents about ‘choking challenge’

Latest News

Closings, delays & cancellations
Money
Watertown man $1M richer after scratch-off
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
WWNY
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on inflation, welfare fraud case & house repair money