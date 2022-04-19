Watertown settles with former parks & rec superintendent

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has settled with former Parks and Recreation superintendent Erin Gardner.

The settlement was announced after midnight following a lengthy city council meeting and executive session that began Monday evening.

Officials say they’ll pay a $100,000 lump sum. Of that, Gardner will receive $40,000 with two law firms that represented her splitting the rest.

Gardner is a former city employee who brought claims of discrimination against former city manager Rick Finn.

Finn resigned in January 2020 after an independent report determined that while Gardner’s claims didn’t rise to the level of a violation of city policy, her complaints against Finn had merit.

It also found Finn had violated the city’s non-discrimination and harassment policies.

The city fired Gardner later that year, sparking a wrongful termination lawsuit.

Current city manager Ken Mix says the city reached the settlement because both sides wish to avoid the costs of further litigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.