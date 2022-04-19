With heavy, wet snow falling, power’s out for some

(WWNY) - With heavy, wet snow falling -- and greatest accumulations expected on the Tug Hill -- more than 1,000 customers were without power in Lewis County as of around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the National Grid website, nearly half of them -- 475 -- were in the town of Watson.

The rest are scattered among the towns of Greig, Lewis, Leyden, Lyonsdale, Turin, and West Turin.

Restoration estimates range from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

