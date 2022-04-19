With weather alerts, driving could be difficult at times
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures hover around the freezing mark, any rain will turn into heavy, wet snow.
Snowfall will be heavy at times. Accumulations could be 4 to 7 inches in many areas and possibly up to 10 inches in higher elevations.
There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties until 2 p.m. today.
A winter storm warning for Lewis County ends at 5 p.m.
An winter weather advisory for northwestern St. Lawrence County ends at 8 p.m.
A winter storm warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks also ends at 8 p.m.
Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s.
Wednesday will have gradual sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.
It will be nice April weather after that, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
