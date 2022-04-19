Advertisement

With weather alerts, driving could be difficult at times

Beth Hall tells us how much snow we can expect and when we can expect it to end.
By Beth Hall
Apr. 19, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures hover around the freezing mark, any rain will turn into heavy, wet snow.

Snowfall will be heavy at times. Accumulations could be 4 to 7 inches in many areas and possibly up to 10 inches in higher elevations.

There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties until 2 p.m. today.

A winter storm warning for Lewis County ends at 5 p.m.

An winter weather advisory for northwestern St. Lawrence County ends at 8 p.m.

A winter storm warning for southeastern St. Lawrence County and parts of the Adirondacks also ends at 8 p.m.

Today’s highs will be in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will have gradual sunshine and highs in the mid-40s.

It will be nice April weather after that, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

