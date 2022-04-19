Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A woman and nine dogs escaped without injury after a fire swept through their St. Lawrence County home.

Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When volunteers arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames ripping through the rear of the house.

Firefighters from Nicholville and two other departments fought the blaze while three other departments sent pumpers.

Flames got into ceiling spaces and eaves and firefighters were still pouring water on it at noon.

“It’s an older structure with a balloon frame, so the fire in the rear corner spread pretty quickly. They got good containment; the fire crews got here pretty quick,” said Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.

The rear portion of the home was gutted by the fire.

Officials said it appears a wood stove touched off the blaze.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

