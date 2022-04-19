Advertisement

Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury

Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.(WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A woman and nine dogs escaped without injury after a fire swept through their St. Lawrence County home.

Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

When volunteers arrived on the scene, they found heavy flames ripping through the rear of the house.

Firefighters from Nicholville and two other departments fought the blaze while three other departments sent pumpers.

Flames got into ceiling spaces and eaves and firefighters were still pouring water on it at noon.

“It’s an older structure with a balloon frame, so the fire in the rear corner spread pretty quickly. They got good containment; the fire crews got here pretty quick,” said Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director.

The rear portion of the home was gutted by the fire.

Officials said it appears a wood stove touched off the blaze.

The Red Cross was called in to assist.

Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday.(WWNY)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Car Crash
One dead, two injured in Town of Canton crash
Ex-town constable gets probation for unlawful surveillance
Winter Storm Warning
Snow’s coming; weather alerts posted for tonight & tomorrow
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: State Route 131 in Massena
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off

Latest News

Tri-county jobless rates decrease, employers still facing challenges
Savanna Ostrom
Sheriff’s office asks for help finding missing teen
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Crews break windshield to free driver trapped inside overturned tractor-trailer
Boil Water Advisory
Some Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water