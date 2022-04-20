10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum opens to the public

TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum is open to the public after 2 years of preparations.

The museum, located off State Route 26 in the town of LeRay, takes you through the story of the division and the history of the post dating back to the time of Native Americans.

The museum’s curator says this larger space allows for more artifacts to be showcased and for civilians to have easier access to learn about the area’s military background.

“We had the museum on post. It wasn’t a bad museum. It was a small museum but we couldn’t share with the people because of the gate closures and now being able to move off post where we can allow people to come visit as they wish, on, you know, Tuesday through Saturdays at their own leisure makes all the difference in the world,” said curator Kent Bolke.

There’s hope that military ceremonies and reenactments will be held on the property in the future.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.