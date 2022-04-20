Alan R. Cameron, 76, of Watertown

Alan R. Cameron, 76, of 22729 Duffy Road, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully April 18, 2022, at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and with his wife by his side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Alan R. Cameron, 76, of 22729 Duffy Road, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully April 18, 2022, at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County and with his wife by his side.

He was born on December 20, 1945, in Potsdam, NY, son of Alan J. and Doris (Pike) Cameron. He graduated from Potsdam High School. Following school he married Sharon Patraw of Potsdam, NY; the marriage later ended in divorce.

Alan entered the US Army in 1963 and he served two tours of duty in Vietnam and three tours in Germany. While stationed in Buedingen, Germany, he met his wife, Margarete K. “Maggie” Pawlowsky of Schotten, Germany. The couple was married on September 2, 1975 in Baumholder, Germany. They returned to the states where Alan finished out his career and was honorably discharged on February 28, 1989, as a Sergeant First Class. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with a Bronze Star and one Silver Star, an Air Medal, Three Overseas Bars, Army Service Ribbon, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Campaign Unit Citation, three NCO Professional Development Ribbons, Army Achievement Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Presidential Unit Citation with a Palm, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Meritorious Service Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge.

Following his honorable discharge from the military he continued his career as a DOD civilian at Fort Drum Range Control, retiring after 22 years in 2013 as Reserve Component Training Coordinator.

Alan was very involved with his community. He was a member of the Town of LeRay Planning Board from 2005 until 2018. He was Past Commander of the Black River VFW, former member of the Black River Kiwanis Club and Former Lieutenant Governor for the St. Lawrence Division of Kiwanis International, past member and Potentate of the Media Shriners in Watertown, and past member and Past Master of the Bethany Masonic Lodge #821 in Black River. He was also a founding member and past president of the New York North Chapter of the U.S. Military Vets Motorcycle Club.

He loved riding motorcycles, a passion he and his wife shared over the years and he was known to many by his road name “Raider”. He also enjoyed eating out, listening to all kinds of music and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving besides his beloved wife Maggie are his four children, Kevin Cameron, Snow Hill, NC, Kim (Roger) Cameron Encomienda, Land O’Lakes, FL, Stephanie (George) Rollinson, Watertown, NY and Sabrina McConnell, Watertown, NY; a brother, Gordon Cameron, Massena, as well as eleven grandchildren, McKenzie, Ramsey, Isabella, Martina, Ethan, Madeline, Forrest, AnnaKat, Georgie, Cameron, and Kate, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, who know him by nickname Jimmie.

He is predeceased by his loving parents and a brother, Tommy.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River. It was his wish to be cremated and service will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of and Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be left at www.brucefh.com.

