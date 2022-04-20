Advertisement

Apartments, commercial space planned for Watertown building

259 JB Wise Place
259 JB Wise Place(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We know more about the future of a recently purchased abandoned building in Watertown.

Developer Dan Queri has plans to transform 259 JB Wise Place into two stories of apartments and commercial space.

Queri, who now lives in Henderson, has restored apartments in the Syracuse area.

He says he’s hoping to bring a unique experience for renters.

“We build them very open. We use mobile walls. We do a lot of unique things to be able to create an environment that each renter can come in and use their own vision as to how they want to live in there,” he said.

Queri is looking to get a $350,000 loan from the Watertown Local Development Corporation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tony Arquiett
Arquiett gets no jail time in DWI crash

Latest News

The county is bonding $30 million for Lewis County Health System and $20 million to upgrade a...
Lewis County breaks ground for $50 million worth of projects
Face masks
Hochul: masks still required on public transportation in NY
Hari Achuthan
Convalt Energy CEO plans to close on 2 Watertown buildings
Watertown's First Baptist Church clock tower
Group works to repair downtown Watertown’s historic clock tower