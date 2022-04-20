Apartments, commercial space planned for Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We know more about the future of a recently purchased abandoned building in Watertown.

Developer Dan Queri has plans to transform 259 JB Wise Place into two stories of apartments and commercial space.

Queri, who now lives in Henderson, has restored apartments in the Syracuse area.

He says he’s hoping to bring a unique experience for renters.

“We build them very open. We use mobile walls. We do a lot of unique things to be able to create an environment that each renter can come in and use their own vision as to how they want to live in there,” he said.

Queri is looking to get a $350,000 loan from the Watertown Local Development Corporation.

