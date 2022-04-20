Astorino: Republican can win governor’s race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Despite being heavily outnumbered by Democrats, a Republican can win the governor’s office.

That’s according to one of the Republican candidates for governor, Rob Astorino, who made a brief stop in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.

“In normal times, it’s very hard for a Republican to win in this state,” Astorino acknowledged.

“These are not normal times. Everything is out of control with one party rule.”

Democrats control the governor’s office, the state assembly and the state senate. They have a more than three million advantage in voter registration, statewide.

But Astorino believes some of those same Democrats will cross party lines in November to vote for a Republican, largely because of bad decisions made by Democrats.

“Governor Hochul has been an absolute disaster. She might actually be worse than Andrew Cuomo, and that is saying a lot.

“She has made every wrong decision - from hiring a lieutenant governor who everyone in the world knew was under investigation at that time. That was her first bad choice.

“And then continuing lockdowns in COVID, shutting down the economy, masking kids, all of these things, then looking the other way on crime, in fact, keeping the no cash bail, supporting it, she’s made every wrong decision possible.”

Astorino said that if elected governor, he would revive upstate New York by extracting natural gas, working with high tech industries and bringing back manufacturing “in a different way.”

He cited his experience in Westchester County, where he was county executive for eight years. According to Astorino, the budget did not increase, he cut taxes, governed as a conservative - and did it all with a Democratic county legislature.

Of course, to run against Hochul (who is entirely likely to be the Democratic nominee for governor after June’s primary), Astorino must first beat other Republicans, including congressman Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson and former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani.

Zeldin is the party’s designated nominee, and Wilson is spending lots of his own money on TV commercials statewide.

Astorino seemed unfazed Wednesday.

“It’s a matter of Republican primary voters deciding who’s the best and most electable candidate,” he said.

