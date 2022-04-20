Advertisement

Burial for Joy E. Ritz, of Harrisville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Joy E. Ritz, former resident of Harrisville, will be held on Thursday, April 28th,2022 at 10:00am at St. Francis Solanus Church in Harrisville with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating. Burial will be in St. Francis Solanus Cemetery following the Mass. A mercy luncheon at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department will be held following the burial. Mrs. Ritz died on February 10, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

