Cannoneers show success on softball diamond

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College softball team is looking to build on some early season success.

The talented group of Cannoneers is putting together a good season.

The Cannoneers have been able to get 15 games in so far. Jefferson stands at 8-7.

It’s a good effort so far by the talented Cannoneers.

The team has had two opponents to contend with each game, the one on the diamond and also the elements.

The Cannoneers hope to have plenty of success over the next month.

Twenty-two games are left in the regular season, plenty of time to improve and earn a postseason berth.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.