Advertisement

Cannoneers show success on softball diamond

It's been a good season so far for the Jefferson Community College softball team.
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson Community College softball team is looking to build on some early season success.

The talented group of Cannoneers is putting together a good season.

The Cannoneers have been able to get 15 games in so far. Jefferson stands at 8-7.

It’s a good effort so far by the talented Cannoneers.

The team has had two opponents to contend with each game, the one on the diamond and also the elements.

The Cannoneers hope to have plenty of success over the next month.

Twenty-two games are left in the regular season, plenty of time to improve and earn a postseason berth.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Closings, delays & cancellations
Erin Gardner
Watertown settles with former parks & rec superintendent

Latest News

Cannoneers in action
Carthage baseball players and coaching staff are optimistic about the rest of their season.
Carthage baseball hopes for a deep run this season
Carthage baseball hopes for big season
Sunday Sports: Watertown Wolves prepare for post season