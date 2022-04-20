Claire Lafferty of Watertown, NY, passed away April 18, 2022, with her family by her side. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Claire Lafferty of Watertown, NY, passed away April 18, 2022, with her family by her side. Caring for her family, baking pies and making sure her husband wore the right pants three days before her death, Claire lived an incredibly full life. A life of service to others. A life of faith.

Fittingly, her heart gave out - a heart that had given more than any heart was built to give.

Claire’s life of service began on the farm she grew up on in West Chazy, NY, where she was born on February 20, 1935. She and her twin brother, Clarence, were the seventh and eighth children of the Golden family.

After working on the farm and graduating from Morrisonville High School at the age of 17, she entered the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Watertown, NY. Graduating as a registered nurse in 1954, she first worked at the Champlain Valley Hospital, in Plattsburgh, NY, before returning to Mercy Hospital, where she cared for patients until 1966.

Claire married her husband of nearly 58 years, Jim Lafferty, on May 9, 1964. Two years later they welcomed their son, Patrick, and, in 1968, their daughter, Bridget. Claire and Jim’s love was a match made in heaven, a wonderful example to all who knew them.

Claire was a chronic giver. She was happiest when providing for those around her. She especially loved feeding others with her delicious cooking and baking. Grandma Claire’s cakes, pies, and turkey dinners were world famous. Well, maybe not world-famous, but don’t try to tell that to her grandkids.

Claire was greeted in heaven by her parents Frank Golden and Jenny Conway Golden, and her siblings and their spouses, Margaret (Harold) Forbes, Francis (May) Golden, Dorothy Golden, Raymond (Janet) Golden, Ruth (Francis) Moore, and Phillip Golden.

Claire is survived by her husband, Jim, children Patrick (Maureen) Lafferty of Old Greenwich, CT, Bridget (Rob) Finster or Watertown, NY, as well as her seven grandchildren, Katie Lafferty, Bridget (Jack) Gregg, Sydney Finster, Maggie Finster, Lisa Lafferty, Kelsey Finster, and SeanPatrick Lafferty. Claire also leaves her brother, Clarence Golden of West Chazy, NY, and many wonderful nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

Calling hours will be Friday, April 22, 2022, from 4-7pm at the Cummings Funeral Home at 214 Sterling St. Watertown NY. The funeral Mass will be on Saturday, Apr 23, 11am at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., Watertown NY. And, Claire’s burial will be on May 13th, 1pm at St. Alexander’s Church Cemetery, in Morrisonville, NY.

Donations in Claire’s name can be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY, 13601, and St. Alexander’s Catholic Church, 1 Church St. Morrisonville, NY 12962. Online condolences to Claire’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

