Convalt Energy CEO plans to close on 2 Watertown buildings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another step forward for a solar panel manufacturing facility coming to Jefferson County.

During a Watertown Local Development Corporation meeting Wednesday, Convalt Energy CEO Hari Achuthan said in the next few weeks he should be closing on two downtown Watertown buildings he’s planning to purchase.

Though he wouldn’t specify which buildings, the two will be transformed into warehouse space for manufacturing equipment while the facility is being built.

Meanwhile, the company is looking to receive a $300,000 bridge gap loan from the WLDC to help transport manufacturing equipment from Oregon to Watertown.

The loan will go before the full board for a vote next Thursday.

Achuthan’s vision would bring nearly 400 jobs to the Watertown area in the next 3 years, and hundreds more in years after that.

