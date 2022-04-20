David Michael Melanson, 59, formerly of Watertown

David Michael Melanson, 59, formerly of Mechanic Street died peacefully Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David Michael Melanson, 59, formerly of Mechanic Street died peacefully Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, New York. He was born on July 29, 1962, in Waltham, Massachusetts to James Paul Sr. & Carol Ann Pictour Melanson. He graduated from Waltham Vocational High School. He retired as a construction worker. David was the life of the party and always made everyone laugh. Between his funny sounds and endless jokes, people were drawn to him. He had a huge heart and will be missed dearly by many. He is survived by his mother, Carol Ann Melanson, Watertown; his daughter, Melissa Marie Costa, and several siblings, Mark Melanson, Glen Melanson both of Palmbay, Florida; Kenny Melanson, Watertown, NY; a sister, Denise Melanson, Watertown, Massachusetts. He is also survived by several grandchildren, Kaylee A. Girard, Brooke E. Girard, and Beau A. Costa. David is predeceased by his father and a son James P. Melanson, Jr. Services will be held privately by his family. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

