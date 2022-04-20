Advertisement

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas and was returning to his vehicle when he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month in Florida.

On Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol released a recording of a 911 call Haskins’ wife Kalabrya made to the agency shortly after the April 9 accident.

Calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, she told the dispatcher that Haskins had called her to say he had run out of gas and would call her back.

When the former Ohio State star didn’t and she couldn’t reach him, she called 911.

