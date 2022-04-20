Advertisement

Food tips available from CCE of Jefferson County

Upcoming events at CCE of Jefferson County
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County is offering a couple ways people can learn more about getting the most out of their food.

SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken talked about them on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for his interview.

There’s a grocery store tour at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21 at the Save A Lot on State Street in Watertown.

The tour includes grocery shopping tips, recipes and resources, and ways to save money and eat healthy.

You can register and learn more here. You can also email jld334@cornell.edu.

Cooking with Sense give people recipes that make the most of their Food Sense packages.

It offers tips on how to prepare quick, healthy meals, save time in the kitchen, stretch food dollars, and cook as a family.

It will be offered on Zoom from 4 to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2 and Monday, May 30.

Here’s where to find out more and sign up. You can email cm785@cornell.edu with questions.

