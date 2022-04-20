Advertisement

Frances Lillian Austin, of Saint Regis Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frances Lillian Austin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on...
Frances Lillian Austin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on April 19, 2022.(Funeral Home)

SAINT REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frances Lillian Austin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on April 19, 2022. Frances was born in Liverpool, England on September 24, 1924, to Francis Crewdson and Hilda (Martin) Crewdson where she grew up. Frances was working as a telephone operator in London during the Blitz of WW2. She met her husband to be at a canteen for servicemen where she volunteered. She married Raymond L. Austin, a P.F.C. in the U.S. Army, on August 11, 1945, and were married for 66 years until his passing in 2011.Though having a number of different jobs over the years she will probably be most remembered as the Director of the Saint Regis Falls Adult Center and Food pantry. She enjoyed both square and round dancing for many years.Frances was pre-deceased by her parents Francis and Hilda, brother Gilbert and wife May, Sister Doris and husband Mack, husband Raymond and son David. She is survived by 2 sons Raymond Jr. And Michael and his wife Vicki, 6 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.In following her wishes there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. A graveside service will be held on April 27th at 2 pm at Forest Cemetery with Pastor Donald Work officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Regis Falls Adult Center and Food Pantry or St. Regis Falls Rescue Squad.Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Rob Astorino, Republican candidate for governor.
Astorino: Republican can win governor’s race
Betty Miles Aiken Strough, 90, formerly of Theresa, NY, died on Monday, April 18, 2022, with...
Betty Miles Aiken Strough, 90, formerly of Theresa
Walter Letson Theobald, 90, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, April 19,...
Walter Letson Theobald, 90, of Potsdam
Joyce Scott, 86, a 40+ year resident of United Helpers Nursing Home, Canton died peacefully on...
Joyce Scott, 86, of Canton

Obituaries

Tyler A. Bessette, 20, of Canton died on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a...
Tyler A. Bessette, 20, of Canton
Randy L. Gordon, 61, formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the...
Randy L. Gordon, 61, formerly of Canton
The memorial service for Nancy C. Benson will be 4:00pm Saturday, April 23rd at the Reed &...
Nancy C. Benson, 78, of Watertown
David Michael Melanson, 59, formerly of Mechanic Street died peacefully Sunday, April 17, 2022,...
David Michael Melanson, 59, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Burial for Joy E. Ritz, of Harrisville
Alan R. Cameron, 76, of 22729 Duffy Road, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully April 18,...
Alan R. Cameron, 76, of Watertown