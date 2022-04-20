Frances Lillian Austin, of Saint Regis Falls

Frances Lillian Austin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on April 19, 2022. (Funeral Home)

SAINT REGIS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Frances Lillian Austin passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Canton Potsdam Hospital on April 19, 2022. Frances was born in Liverpool, England on September 24, 1924, to Francis Crewdson and Hilda (Martin) Crewdson where she grew up. Frances was working as a telephone operator in London during the Blitz of WW2. She met her husband to be at a canteen for servicemen where she volunteered. She married Raymond L. Austin, a P.F.C. in the U.S. Army, on August 11, 1945, and were married for 66 years until his passing in 2011.Though having a number of different jobs over the years she will probably be most remembered as the Director of the Saint Regis Falls Adult Center and Food pantry. She enjoyed both square and round dancing for many years.Frances was pre-deceased by her parents Francis and Hilda, brother Gilbert and wife May, Sister Doris and husband Mack, husband Raymond and son David. She is survived by 2 sons Raymond Jr. And Michael and his wife Vicki, 6 Grandchildren and 13 Great-Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.In following her wishes there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in St. Regis Falls. A graveside service will be held on April 27th at 2 pm at Forest Cemetery with Pastor Donald Work officiating.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the St. Regis Falls Adult Center and Food Pantry or St. Regis Falls Rescue Squad.Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

