Group works to repair downtown Watertown’s historic clock tower

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In nearly every photo of Watertown’s Public Square, you’ll see the iconic clock tower of Watertown’s First Baptist Church. But over the years, it has been damaged. Now, a local committee has come together to help history.

If Watertown’s First Baptist Church could talk, oh, the stories it would tell.

“I just think about all of the people and the things that have happened over the years and years here. I get chills sometimes thinking about all of the wonderful things that happen in this church,” said Senior Pastor Jeffrey Smith.

He wants people hundreds of years from now to experience that feeling too.

“We’re trying to preserve the church, and we’re trying to maintain it, so we can have this church, 2, 3, 400 years from now,” he said.

The current stone structure was built in 1891 and has since sustained extensive damage to the roof, weather vane, stained glass windows, and stone itself.

After 14 years of searching for a solution, Pastor Smith has a community of support behind him.

“It’s prayers being answered. And I’m thankful,” he said.

A local committee has banded together and had a partial assessment done of the overall condition of the building. The price tag is expected to reach more than $1 million.

“We applied for what’s called Sacred Site Grant. There is some strong evidence that we will be getting at least a piece of that grant. We don’t know yet exactly what,” said Don Alexander, committee chair.

Though the clock tower and church itself will be the first priority for the group, it’s looking to grow into something much larger. Perhaps county or region-wide.

“This area is absolutely blessed with so many wonderful, wonderful buildings. We would like to set up an organization that would help care for those buildings,” said Alexander.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has set up a charitable fund where people, businesses, and organizations can donate to the cause.

