Advertisement

Group works to repair downtown Watertown’s historic clock tower

Watertown's First Baptist Church clock tower
Watertown's First Baptist Church clock tower(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In nearly every photo of Watertown’s Public Square, you’ll see the iconic clock tower of Watertown’s First Baptist Church. But over the years, it has been damaged. Now, a local committee has come together to help history.

If Watertown’s First Baptist Church could talk, oh, the stories it would tell.

“I just think about all of the people and the things that have happened over the years and years here. I get chills sometimes thinking about all of the wonderful things that happen in this church,” said Senior Pastor Jeffrey Smith.

He wants people hundreds of years from now to experience that feeling too.

“We’re trying to preserve the church, and we’re trying to maintain it, so we can have this church, 2, 3, 400 years from now,” he said.

The current stone structure was built in 1891 and has since sustained extensive damage to the roof, weather vane, stained glass windows, and stone itself.

After 14 years of searching for a solution, Pastor Smith has a community of support behind him.

“It’s prayers being answered. And I’m thankful,” he said.

A local committee has banded together and had a partial assessment done of the overall condition of the building. The price tag is expected to reach more than $1 million.

“We applied for what’s called Sacred Site Grant. There is some strong evidence that we will be getting at least a piece of that grant. We don’t know yet exactly what,” said Don Alexander, committee chair.

Though the clock tower and church itself will be the first priority for the group, it’s looking to grow into something much larger. Perhaps county or region-wide.

“This area is absolutely blessed with so many wonderful, wonderful buildings. We would like to set up an organization that would help care for those buildings,” said Alexander.

The Northern New York Community Foundation has set up a charitable fund where people, businesses, and organizations can donate to the cause.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight
Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tony Arquiett
Arquiett gets no jail time in DWI crash

Latest News

Hari Achuthan
Convalt Energy CEO plans to close on 2 Watertown buildings
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Trial set for woman charged with running over man, killing him
The 10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum
10th Mountain Division & Fort Drum Museum opens to the public