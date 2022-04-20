Harriet E. Hockey, 91, of Lorraine, died April 18, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY where she was surrounded by her family. (Funeral Home)

LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Harriet E. Hockey, 91, of Lorraine, died April 18, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown, NY where she was surrounded by her family. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00 am May 5th in the Fairview Cemetery, Rodman, NY, with Terry Alford, pastor of the Smithville Baptist Church, officiating. There are no calling hours.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born October 17, 1930 in Rodman, daughter of Walter and Gladys (McMachen) Brown, she graduated from Adams Center High School in 1949.

Harriet worked at Loblaws Grocery Store in Watertown for several years. She married Kenneth Bird of Adams Center in 1959. The couple moved to Central Square, later divorcing. She then moved back to Mannsville and married Ross Hockey in 1971. Together they owned and operated the Pine Diner 24 Hour Truck Stop on Route 11 in Mannsville from 1971 until selling in 1981. Following their divorce, she purchased the Shady Rest in Adams in 1981, selling and retiring in 1989. She then moved back to Rodman following her retirement to care for her parents.

In 2002 she moved to Watertown to live with her companion Karl Malady. Following his death in 2016, she moved to Lorraine to the home of her daughter and son in law, before entering in the Hospice of Jefferson County Home in Watertown on March 10, 2022.

Harriet is survived by her daughter and son in law Susan and Grant Crumb, Lorraine; two grandsons Tobin J. (Heidi) O’Brien, Adams Center, Christopher K. O’Brien, Lorraine; seven great grandchildren Chase O’Brien, Cobin O’Brien, twins Torrin and Heydin O’Brien, twins MaKenzie and Maddisyn O’Brien, and Makaila Houghton; sister Marjorie C. Ballintine, Adams Center; a niece Wanda McQueen and a nephew Tom Mills.

She is predeceased by a nephew Timmothy Mills and her companion of twenty years Karl Malady.

Harriet enjoyed crocheting, gardening, canning, caring for her grandchildren, and her cherished PUG Bella.

The family would like to especially thank all of the staff at Hospice who provided exceptional care and love while she was there.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

