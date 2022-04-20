Hochul: masks still required on public transportation in NY

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Despite a federal judge’s ruling earlier this week, masks are still required on public transportation in New York state.

During a visit to Syracuse Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul said people must wear masks on the bus and subway and at train stations as well as in state-regulated health care settings, adult care facilities and nursing homes, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and domestic violence shelters.

“I think people do feel better when they’re in public transit, sitting really close to somebody, to know that people are protected themselves. And again this is very much in the short term,” said Hochul.

Watertown CitiBus rescinded its mask requirement on Tuesday. The governor’s statement would seem to reverse that.

We’ve reached out to Watertown CitiBus to learn more, but we haven’t heard back.

