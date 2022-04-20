Immaculate Heart fundraiser: Return of the Gala

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Return of the Gala is a fundraiser for Immaculate Heart Central.

Laura Krebs says you don’t need to be part of the IHC family to attend.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Faichney Drive Business Complex in Watertown.

There will be live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

It costs $60 per ticket and you can buy them at betterworld.org. That’s also where you’ll find an online auction.

The money benefits school programs and offsets tuition costs for students.

