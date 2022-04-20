Advertisement

Immaculate Heart fundraiser: Return of the Gala

Immaculate Heart fundraiser: Return of the Gala
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Return of the Gala is a fundraiser for Immaculate Heart Central.

Laura Krebs says you don’t need to be part of the IHC family to attend.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

The gala will be from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at the Faichney Drive Business Complex in Watertown.

There will be live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a cash bar.

It costs $60 per ticket and you can buy them at betterworld.org. That’s also where you’ll find an online auction.

The money benefits school programs and offsets tuition costs for students.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Closings, delays & cancellations
Erin Gardner
Watertown settles with former parks & rec superintendent

Latest News

Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month
Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month
Upcoming events at CCE of Jefferson County
Food tips available from CCE of Jefferson County
Clarkson and St. Lawrence battled it out in men's college lacrosse Tuesday.
Saints dominate Golden Knights in men’s lacrosse battle
It's been a good season so far for the Jefferson Community College softball team.
Cannoneers show success on softball diamond