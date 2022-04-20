Joyce Scott, 86, of Canton

Joyce Scott, 86, a 40+ year resident of United Helpers Nursing Home, Canton died peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022. (Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Joyce Scott, 86, a 40+ year resident of United Helpers Nursing Home, Canton died peacefully on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Joyce was born March 31, 1936 in Ogdensburg, a daughter to the late Kenneth and Edith (Secore) Scott. Joyce was the oldest of her siblings. She enjoyed reading, watching TV, bingo, outdoor events and church services.

Joyce has been lucky to have the support of great friends, David and Lisa Guccione of Canton and Judy McBath of Lisbon. They along with the caring and supportive staff at United Helpers will miss her Joyce-isms, such as “You never know”, “You better wake up”, “You can never tell” and “You’re gonna get it”.

On her behalf, David, Lisa and Judy would like to send a special thank you to the staff at United Helpers for the wonderful care she received and for the friendships she made along the way.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home of Canton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Church, Court Street, Canton with Father Bryan Stitt, Pastor celebrating. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Miss Joyce Scott are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

