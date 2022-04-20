Laura “Lorena” Denny, 88 of Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Laura “Lorena” Denny, age 88 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday April 22, 2022 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Laura “Lorena” Denny, age 88 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday April 22, 2022 at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Burial will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held also on Friday from 11:00am to 1:30pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home. Mrs. Denny passed away on Tuesday (April 19, 2022) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family

Surviving are three sons Robert “Bobby” Denny of Rensselaer Falls, David (Cheryl) Denny of Norwood and Timothy (Holly) Denny of Norwood; two daughters Gloria (Michael) McLear of Ogdensburg, Doris (Rodney) Roberts of Brier Hill; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; eight brothers John (Beverly) Mitchell of Parishville, Lester (Doreen) Mitchell of N. Lawrence, Lawrence Mitchell of Canton, Eugene (Cindy) Mitchell of Potsdam, Leone (Gerri) Mitchell of Norwood, Roger Mitchell of Potsdam, Kenny Mitchell of Hannawa Falls, James (Nancy) Mitchell of Canton; four sisters Leona LaBrake of Potsdam, Isabelle (George) Jerome of Potsdam, Clara Murray of Norwood and Margaret Grant of Rochester; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband George in 1974; five brothers Carl, Roy, Webster, Leo & Paul Mitchell and two sisters Pearl Jock and Lillian Wolfe.

Laura “Lorena” was born on November 23, 1933 in Westville NY, a daughter of the late Lawrence & Violet (Gratton) Mitchell. She attended Westville High School and was later married to George Denny on November 21, 1953 in Norfolk. She worked at the Holiday Inn, Edge of Town, Cedars Nursing Home, Newell Manufacturing and St. Lawrence State Hospital Community Store. She was also a childcare provider for 20 years. Lorena retired in 1999 and was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Parish and enjoyed bingo, quilting, dancing, going to Nashville, listening to country music, the Christmas Holiday and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Northern Lights Home Healthcare, 91 Main Street; Canton, NY 13617. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.