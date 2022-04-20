Lewis County breaks ground for $50 million worth of projects

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was one groundbreaking Wednesday for $50 million worth of projects in Lewis County.

The county is bonding $30 million for Lewis County Health System and $20 million to upgrade a number of county buildings, including the highway department, human services, and the Office for the Aging.

“We are ensuring that the same high-quality level of health care and government services that we’ve all enjoyed and have been an asset here in Lewis County for generations - we’re making sure that investment is going to be there for the next generation as well,” said Lewis County Manager Ryan Piche.

He said all projects are expected to be finished in 2023.

