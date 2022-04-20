Man admits guilt in high speed accident on Arsenal Street

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A young man who drove his truck more than 100 miles an hour down Arsenal Street in Watertown pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to a charge of reckless endangerment.

Skylar Willsie, 21, of Glenfield, also admitted to speeding at 104 miles per hour.

Willsie appeared in Jefferson County Court. Judge David Renzi said he is likely to sentence Willsie to six months in county jail, and five years’ probation.

Last October 14, Willsie’s truck collided with an SUV on Arsenal Street. It happened late at night, and Willsie told police the SUV pulled out in front of him.

But Watertown police said there was another factor - Willsie’s speed. Police figured it out using the engine computer from Willsie’s truck.

Although several people were injured in the accident, no one died.

Willsie was charged with four felonies - one charge of reckless endangerment for each of the four people in the two vehicles - as well as reckless driving, unlicensed operation, and speeding.

Wednesday’s plea satisfies all those charges. The reckless endangerment charge Willsie admitted to is a felony.

Bystanders told police they thought Willsie was racing another vehicle. Willsie told a different story, said another vehicle had cut him off so he went around it and the vehicle sped up behind him so he went faster.

The crash got a lot of attention when it happened; five soldiers from Fort Drum were lauded for helping at the scene of the accident.

Willsie will be sentenced June 22.

