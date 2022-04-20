Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man has been charged in the death of Andrew Johnston, the man who died following a fight at Serendipity Bar in Gouverneur on February 13.

Gouverneur police Wednesday charged 30-year-old Brian Hale with second-degree manslaughter.

The 39-year-old was found dead at his 18 Johnstown Street apartment about 12 hours after the fight.

The felony complaint alleges Johnston died from an injury Hale caused during a physical altercation.

It alleges Hale’s actions recklessly created an unjustifiable risk.

No official cause of death has been released. Danylle Gerstel, Johnston’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, has said she learned he died when a broken rib lacerated his spleen.

Hale’s defense lawyer, Edward Narrow, said a coroner’s report and other evidence should soon be turned over to the defense.

Gerstel told 7 News that Johnston was at the bar with a friend, when two men came in, suckered punched the friend, and attacked Johnston while he was playing pool.

Hale pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Gouverneur town court following his arrest.

He was released without bail under the supervision of the St. Lawrence County probation department.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 2.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.