Advertisement

Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight

Andrew Johnston
Andrew Johnston(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man has been charged in the death of Andrew Johnston, the man who died following a fight at Serendipity Bar in Gouverneur on February 13.

Gouverneur police Wednesday charged 30-year-old Brian Hale with second-degree manslaughter.

The 39-year-old was found dead at his 18 Johnstown Street apartment about 12 hours after the fight.

The felony complaint alleges Johnston died from an injury Hale caused during a physical altercation.

It alleges Hale’s actions recklessly created an unjustifiable risk.

No official cause of death has been released. Danylle Gerstel, Johnston’s longtime partner and the mother of his children, has said she learned he died when a broken rib lacerated his spleen.

Hale’s defense lawyer, Edward Narrow, said a coroner’s report and other evidence should soon be turned over to the defense.

Gerstel told 7 News that Johnston was at the bar with a friend, when two men came in, suckered punched the friend, and attacked Johnston while he was playing pool.

Hale pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Gouverneur town court following his arrest.

He was released without bail under the supervision of the St. Lawrence County probation department.

His next hearing is scheduled for June 2.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tony Arquiett
Arquiett gets no jail time in DWI crash

Latest News

WWNY
Public invited to join The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg
Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month
Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month
Return of the Gala
Immaculate Heart fundraiser: Return of the Gala
Upcoming events at CCE of Jefferson County
Food tips available from CCE of Jefferson County