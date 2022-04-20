Advertisement

Marine Corps veteran lucks out with $1M scratch-off win

According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a...
According to the Florida Lottery, James Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran has simple plans for his prize money after winning $1 million in the LUCK Scratch-off game in Florida.

James Musselwhite has already traveled the world while serving his country; now he says all he really wants is a new golf cart.

According to the Florida Lottery, Musselwhite chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.

He was joined by his family at lottery headquarters to celebrate his big win.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money
Watertown man richer after $1M scratch-off
An overturned tractor-trailer shut down State Route 177 in Lewis County for a time Tuesday...
Overturned tractor-trailer, downed trees, power outages blamed on snowstorm
Firefighters were called to 627 Water Street in the hamlet of Nicholville shortly before 10...
Woman and 9 dogs escape burning home without injury
Tony Arquiett
Arquiett gets no jail time in DWI crash

Latest News

Last year, Pfizer and BioNTech had a vaccine for younger children, but officials there weren't...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 may be ready by June
At a ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021, Baldwin was pointing a gun at...
New Mexico fines ‘Rust’ for willful gun safety failures
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp says he was demeaned, berated by Amber Heard
Andrew Johnston
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight