NEWTON FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mary Ann Adams, 81, of Newton Falls, passed away on April 17, 2022 in Albany at Albany Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Mary is survived by her sons, Jonathan Adams and his companion Amber Adams, Donald Adams and his companion Teleste Adams, Scott Adams and his companion April Payne and Dale Eugene Adams, her daughters, Crystal Newtown and her companion Jason Newtown, Ann Chapman and her companion George Chapman, and Sue Adams. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Goodreau and her grandsons, Julian Newtown, Dakota LaRock, Cameron LaRock, Brandon Adams, Levi Adams, Dylan Bowman, Caleb Adams, her granddaughters, Marya Chapman, Taylor Adams, Breana Adams, Alexis Bovay, and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband, Dale Gene Adams, her daughter, Debra Adams, her sisters, Irene Sloan, Ethel Johnson, Bernadette Swinyer, Elizabeth Rolston, her brothers, Francis Swinyer, Truman Swinyer, Joe Swinyer, Glenn Swinyer, and Harold Swinyer, her nephews, Gordon Swinyer, Ronnie Swinyer, her nieces, Dianne and Rachael Swinyer, and her parents, Everett and Bertha Swinyer.

Born in Vermontville, NY in a small house to Everett Swinyer and Bertha Donnelly Swinyer, she married Dale Gene Adams on November 3, 1958 at the First Methodist Church in Canton, NY. She was a mother of 8 children and a homemaker.

She attended a small school in Vermontville then later moved to Hannawa Falls and attended school there. She met Dale at a dance in Crary Mills then later got married. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Dale, her children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed going camping, doing crossword puzzles, watching wrestling with her husband Dale, dancing and singing shows, The Rifleman, The Waltons, Gunsmoke, the Price is Right, and soap operas. She enjoyed taking walks, gardening, baking, cooking, picnics, car rides, playing with her grandchildren, attending family reunions, listening to country music, playing solitaire, making homemade pancakes for her kids when they came home for a visit, and taking care of her family.

Mary was a very strong willed, loving woman with a heart of gold and an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She is loved dearly and will be missed terribly by us all.

