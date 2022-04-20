Advertisement

Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month

Morning Checkup: National Donate Life Month
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - April is National Donate Life Month.

Matthew Graney is hospital development coordinator with the Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network. He says there are many ways to sign up to donate your organs, eyes, or tissues.

Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan Health’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

There are 110,000 people on the donor wait list nationwide, 20 of whom die each day.

You can sign up to donate on your iPhone, at the DMV, and on donorrecovery.org, passlifeon.org, or samaritanhealth.com/donate-life. You can also scan the QR code in the video.

