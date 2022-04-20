Nancy C. Benson, 78, of Watertown

The memorial service for Nancy C. Benson will be 4:00pm Saturday, April 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Nancy C. Benson will be 4:00pm Saturday, April 23rd at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.

Nancy passed away at Samaritan Medical Center Monday, April 18th. She was 78 years old.

Born in Watertown December 19, 1943, Nancy was a daughter to Joseph and Margaret (Purpura) Mancarella. She graduated with the Watertown High School Class of 1961. She received her Associate’s Degree from Monroe Community College in 1964, and her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Robert’s Wesleyan College in 1994.

Nancy retired from Xerox in 2006 following a 40-year career.

Nancy was an excellent cook who always kept a tidy and smartly decorated home. She was a devout Christian, dedicated wife, and loving mother.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Lawrence “Larry” Benson of Watertown; her children, Michael and John; her sister, Theresa; and 6 grandchildren, Jake, Samuel, Joseph, Vivian, Olivia, Seth.

Besides her parents, Nancy is predeceased by 2 siblings, Marie McKane Owen, Joe Mancarella.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.