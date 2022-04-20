Advertisement

Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident

Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A teacher assistant at Potsdam High School, who also serves as an advisor to the school’s Positivity Project Club, faces criminal charges stemming from a school-related incident.

That’s according to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua.

Village police arrested 70-year-old Danny J. Davis of Hannawa Falls following an April 12 incident.

He’s charged with:

  • endangering the welfare of a child under 17 years
  • two counts of second-degree harassment - alarm or annoy
  • second-degree harassment - physical contact

Pasqua confirmed that Davis’ arrest stems from a school-related incident, but had no further information.

The Potsdam Central School District website lists Davis as a teacher assistant at the high school.

He is also an advisor for the school’s Positivity Club, which has been nationally recognized for its charitable work.

7 News reached out to school district Superintendent Joann Chambers, but she declined to comment.

Village police were unavailable for comment.

According to Potsdam Town Court, Davis was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday, but the case was adjourned until May 4.

7 News was unable to reach Davis’ attorney, Peter Dumas. Davis did not return our call.

