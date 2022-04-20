Public invited to join The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring the first of what it hopes to be an annual event. It’s The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg.

Becky Duprey, committee chair, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above.

Participants in The Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg will be asked to solve clues to identify places around the city. Once that location is identified, the team will race to that place to find their next clue.

Throughout the race, participants will also be required to complete some physical and mental challenges. All clues and challenges have been designed so participants of all ages and abilities can enjoy and succeed.

There are three different categories that participants can register for: adult/child, 2 adults, or a family team.

More than $1,500 in prizes will be awarded.

The race will take place on Saturday, June 11, at First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg at 423 Ford Street. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information about the race can be found here: https://bit.ly/Amazing_race

Duprey said the purpose of the race is to raise some funds for the church and to showcase businesses in Ogdensburg.

