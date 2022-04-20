Randy L. Gordon, 61, formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital following being stricken ill at the home of his sister. (Funeral Home)

Randy was born September 5, 1960 in Canton, a son of the late Almond Gordon Sr. and Shirley Bice Gordon. He graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School in 1980. Upon graduation, he enlisted with the US Army and served his country, being honorable discharged in 1985.

On December 23, 1981, Randy was married to Deborah Benston. Following his discharge from the military, Randy worked for various companies, he was a truck driver, he was a laborer for the William Bailey Company manufacturing prison doors and window hardware, he worked for a long tie as a self-employed mechanic and did lawn care and maintenance. Most recently however, he had been working as an escort driver, checking lanes and line height for oversized loads.

Randy had a knack for taking things apart and remaking other things, he was a collector and loved to tinker. He could tell you a good joke or a dirty joke with the best of them and he could always be relied on for the best advice.

Randy is survived by his wife Deborah, five children, Randy Jr. (Laura), Elizabeth Gordon, Jonathon Gordon, Katherine Gordon and Quinton (Rochelle) Gordon; grandchildren, Sara, Jocelynn, Tyler, Payton, Raven, Lenore, Magnus and Christopher. Also surviving are six siblings, Rosalie (Burt) Thomas, Valerie (Chester) Ward, Timothy (Melissa) Gordon, Trudy (William) Exelby, Susan Rombaugh and Tammie (Jim) Higgins, two sister-in-law’s, Cindy and Patricia Gordon and a brother-in-law, Edward Reed and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Almond Sr. and Shirley, he is predeceased by four siblings, Terry Gordon Sr., Almond Gordon Jr., Sherri Reed (who’s funeral he was in town to attend) and by Alice Gordon in infancy, a brother-in-law, Douglas Rombaugh and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A Memorial Mass will be held in his home church in Ohio at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Randy L. Gordon are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

