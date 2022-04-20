Advertisement

Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Monday, April 18,...
Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, in Syracuse after a lengthy illness.(Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, in Syracuse after a lengthy illness.

Ron was born on April 20, 1941, in Brasher Iron Works, the son of the late Eugene and Gertrude (Mitchell) Derouchie and was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School.  On May 5, 1962, he married Joan Goodfellow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hogansburg with Rev. Griffith Sticklemeyer, officiating.

For 32 years, Ron worked at General Motors, starting as an apprentice, training to become a journeyman, retiring as a tool and die maker.  In 1987, Ron became an EAP representative for the United Auto Workers Union and changed his life as he became a friend of AA.  His friendships and commitments within AA have helped numerous others to gain and maintain their sobriety.   Ron also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp in St. Regis Falls.

Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joan; his children, Nancy and Dan Palmisano of Jacksonville, Florida; David and Jackie Derouchie of Liverpool, New York; and Amy and Clark LaDue of Oswego, New York; his grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, McKenzie, Taylor, and Justin; his sister, Shirley Brockway of St. Regis Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Carl, Paul, and Robert Derouchie.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no calling hours.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jack Downs, celebrating.  Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Parish Memorial Fund.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Alan R. Cameron, 76, of 22729 Duffy Road, Watertown, NY, passed away peacefully April 18,...
Alan R. Cameron, 76, of Watertown
A Funeral Mass for Laura “Lorena” Denny, age 88 of Ogdensburg will be held at 2:00pm on Friday...
Laura “Lorena” Denny, 88 of Ogdensburg
The county is bonding $30 million for Lewis County Health System and $20 million to upgrade a...
Lewis County breaks ground for $50 million worth of projects
Mary Ann Adams, 81, of Newton Falls, passed away on April 17, 2022 in Albany at Albany Medical...
Mary Ann Adams, 81, of Newton Falls

Obituaries

Claire Lafferty of Watertown, NY, passed away April 18, 2022, with her family by her side.
Claire Lafferty, of Watertown
Harriet E. Hockey, 91, of Lorraine, died April 18, 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in...
Harriet E. Hockey, 91, of Lorraine
259 JB Wise Place
Apartments, commercial space planned for Watertown building
Face masks
Hochul: masks still required on public transportation in NY
Hari Achuthan
Convalt Energy CEO plans to close on 2 Watertown buildings
Watertown's First Baptist Church clock tower
Group works to repair downtown Watertown’s historic clock tower