Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ronald E. Derouchie, 80, a longtime resident of Bayley Road, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, in Syracuse after a lengthy illness.

Ron was born on April 20, 1941, in Brasher Iron Works, the son of the late Eugene and Gertrude (Mitchell) Derouchie and was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School. On May 5, 1962, he married Joan Goodfellow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Hogansburg with Rev. Griffith Sticklemeyer, officiating.

For 32 years, Ron worked at General Motors, starting as an apprentice, training to become a journeyman, retiring as a tool and die maker. In 1987, Ron became an EAP representative for the United Auto Workers Union and changed his life as he became a friend of AA. His friendships and commitments within AA have helped numerous others to gain and maintain their sobriety. Ron also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going to camp in St. Regis Falls.

Ron is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joan; his children, Nancy and Dan Palmisano of Jacksonville, Florida; David and Jackie Derouchie of Liverpool, New York; and Amy and Clark LaDue of Oswego, New York; his grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, McKenzie, Taylor, and Justin; his sister, Shirley Brockway of St. Regis Falls; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Carl, Paul, and Robert Derouchie.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jack Downs, celebrating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to St. Peter’s Parish Memorial Fund.

Memories may be shared, and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

