Saints dominate Golden Knights in men’s lacrosse battle

Lacrosse battle in Potsdam
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - It was a big college lacrosse battle in Potsdam Tuesday as the Clarkson University men entertained St. Lawrence.

It was all Saints early in the game.

Saints get on the board first. Josh Hewitt tickles twine, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.

Clarkson ties it up. Matt Riley with the score, tying the game at 1.

Saints go on a run. Chris Jordan dents the back of the net. It’s 2-1 with St. Lawrence on top.

Ben Murtaugh then stuffs it home, expanding the Saints lead to 3-1.

Chris Jordan then scores his second goal of the game. It’s now 4-1 St. Lawrence.

Ben Murtaugh fires a laser for the score. It’s now 5-1 St. Lawrence.

Judge Murphy continues the scoring for the Saints. It’s 6-1 St. Lawrence.

Jack Hennessey closes out the scoring in the first quarter. It’s 7-1 St. Lawrence.

St. Lawrence goes on to beat Clarkson 17-6.

