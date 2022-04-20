Slowly easing into spring-like weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be drier with more sunshine today.

It’s not going to be all that warm, though.

We start out mostly cloudy with skies gradually becoming sunny.

Highs will be in the mid-40s.

Temperatures dip toward freezing overnight, so Thursday could start with mixed precipitation that changes to all rain.

Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be in the mid-50s on Friday, too. The difference will be sunny skies.

Saturday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be mostly cloudy and 65 on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain each day. It will be in the upper 60s Monday and in the upper 50s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.