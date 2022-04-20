Advertisement

Trial set for woman charged with running over man, killing him

Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman accused of running over a man with her vehicle, killing him, will stand trial beginning May 16.

Nicole Lacey appeared in Jefferson County Court Wednesday with her two lawyers, as details of the trial were worked out.

Lacey is charged with manslaughter in the May, 2018 death of Jared Cook of Antwerp.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated Cook’s death for two years before arresting Lacey.

In 2018, deputies said that Lacey found Cook unconscious in his driveway on County Route 24 in Antwerp on May 30, suffering from severe head trauma and a cut on his arm. Lacey lived in the same home as Cook.

Cook died in a Syracuse hospital on June 3, 2018 from his injuries.

According to court documents, Lacey’s vehicle displayed evidence of a collision and Cook’s DNA was found on the vehicle’s undercarriage and right front tire.

Lacey remains free, pending her trial.

She was represented in court Wednesday by lawyers Gary Miles and Todd Doldo.

