CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Tyler A. Bessette, 20, of Canton died on Sunday, April 17, 2022 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

Tyler was born February 5, 2002 in Ogdensburg, the third son of Randy and Darlene (Matthews) Bessette. Tyler and his Irish Twin, Ryan were inseparable, all the while older brother Michael, kept watch, laughing. Tyler was a member of the Canton Central Hugh C. Williams Class of 2020.

Full of life and what some would call p!ss and vinegar, Tyler would be the center of attention anywhere he was, his charismatic smile and ability to make people laugh was uncontrollable. He could wind you up, and settle you back down with hug. Despite being told no every year, when he would ask for a trampoline, for fear of him breaking a bone, he still persevered and learned to do a backflip on his own, which led to surgery on a broken finger earlier this year.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Randy and Darlene Bessette, brothers Michael and Ryan Bessette, maternal grandparents, Randy and Linda Burke, many aunts and uncles and numerous cousins, including Shamus Johnson and Bailee and Lexi Bessette, and his special friend Katie.

He is predeceased by paternal grandparents, Warren and Elizabeth “Betty” Bessette.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canton Fire Department or Rescue Squad at 77 Riverside Drive; Canton, New York 13617 or online at www.cantonfirerescue.com.

Calling hours for Tyler will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. A celebration of his life will follow at The Stadium Sports Bar. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Tyler A. Bessette are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

