U-pick flower business blooms in north country

In the summer, we have pick-your-own berries and in fall we have pick-your-own apples. Emily Griffin tells us about a young gardener in Lewis County who’s introducing the north country to a new springtime tradition: pick-your-own flowers.

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Peeking from beneath the late-April snow, a new business is ready to bloom in the town of Denmark.

You have to use your imagination a bit, but there are 750 tulips and daffodils nearly ready to pop in a field covered with snow.

“We have all yellow here and in the next consecutive rows we have some white with orange, some white with yellow, and as you get further away, we have the tulips, and for those it’s a variety of pinks, reds, whites, and purples,” said Danielle Thomas, owner of Dani’s Daffodils.

Twenty-one-year-old Danielle Thomas has always had a green thumb and wanted to share the beauty of her flowers with a you-pick garden.

You can reap what she sows for rows and rows.

“I didn’t want to do something that was already here, and I thought what can I bring to Lowville that people would like to do and it’s something to bring people together and get outside and do something fun,” Thomas said, “and especially because they’re a native bulb, they will last longer than the ones you buy in the store because they’re fresh from the ground.”

The flowers will go from bulb to bouquet in the next week or so if Mother Nature plays along.

“It will probably be next weekend and hoping for a Saturday you-pick,” Thomas said.

Although the picking is only good for a few weeks, the budding businesswoman is leaving room for growth.

“I hope to do sunflowers an pumpkins in the fall and bulbs actually regenerate themselves, so I’ll be able to dig them all up in two years and they’ll each have another bulb on them,” she said. “I’d love to have a whole field of flowers and I think that would be a really good addition to Lewis County.”

Don’t worry! Daffodils and tulips are hardy plants, so the snow won’t hurt them. The best way to see when they’re ready is by following the business’ Facebook page.

