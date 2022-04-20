Walter Letson Theobald, 90, of Potsdam

Walter Letson Theobald, 90, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022 at his home with his loving wife at his side. (Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Walter Letson Theobald, 90, peacefully and unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, April 19, 2022 at his home with his loving wife at his side.

Walt was born at his family home in Potsdam on February 15, 1932, the son of the late Walter Russell and Ruth Ella (Letson) Theobald. He attended District 9 one-room country school, which is now lived in by his granddaughter and husband, until 8th grade, when he went to Potsdam High School, graduating in 1950. Walt continued his education at Canton Agriculture and Technical Institute, where he graduated in 1952. Following college, Walt entered the United States Navy, proudly serving his country deployed on US Aircraft Carrier Coral Sea and the USS Saratoga during his enlistment. Returning to the North Country, he married Sherry Irene Thompson of Canton on June 7, 1958 at the Canton United Methodist Church with Revs. Leslie Potter, Walter Dobbie, and Guy Leinthall officiating. Following their marriage, they purchased the Shipman Farm on Outer Main Street, where they continued to live for the nearly 64 years of their marriage.

Over the years, the farm provided eggs to local businesses, beef for local families, and vegetables galore from their road-side farm stand. Walt was happiest on the tractor or with his hands in the soil. Additionally, Walt drove school bus for Potsdam Central School, retiring after 28 years of service. Throughout Walt’s life he was committed to his family, church, and community. A lifelong member for more than 75 years of the Potsdam United Methodist Church, he was actively involved in many leadership roles and ministries including Kairos Prison Ministry International, Walk to Emmaus, Camp Aldersgate, and the Upper NY United Methodist Conference. Committed to his community, Walt was an active blood donor, a volunteer with Potsdam Volunteer Rescue Squad for 15 years, and involved with St. Lawrence County 4H, Boy Scouts, and the American Field Exchange Service. He had a great passion for farming throughout his life, enjoyed gardening, traveling, and reading, and cherished the precious memories and times he was able to spend with his family.

Walt is survived by the love of his life, Sherry; his children and their spouses, Susan Theobald Brown and her husband, Paul, and David Walter Theobald and his wife, Amy, all of Potsdam, and Christopher Don Theobald and his wife, Ann of Saranac Lake; his grandchildren, Abigail and Matthew Nye, JohnWesley and Anna Brown, Anastasia Brown, Calvin and Shannon Brown, HudsonTaylor Brown, Haddon Brown, Richard Baxter Brown, Esther Brown, and Caedmon Brown, Allyssa and Connor Hardiman, Emily Theobald, Joseph Theobald, and Katherine Theobald, and Andrew Theobald, Josiah Theobald, and Rebecca Theobald; and two great grandsons, James Nye and Beckett Brown.

He is also survived by his siblings, Barbara Theobald Wilder of Canton, Douglas and Jean Theobald of Potsdam, Joyce Theobald Rozon and her husband, William of Arizona, Phyllis Theobald Lawrence and her husband, Ted of Canton; his sister-in-law, Diane Theobald of Vermont; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Theobald.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Monday 2:00–4:00 p.m. and 7:00–9:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday 1:00 p.m. at Potsdam United Methodist Church with Rev. Hattie Taylor and Rev. James E. Barnes, II, co-officiating. Burial will be at the Garfield Cemetery following the services.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations be made in his memory to the Potsdam United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, Helping Hands in Hanawa Falls, and Camp Aldersgate of the Upper NY Conference.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

