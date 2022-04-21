April showers by afternoon

(WWNY) - It’s going to be a windy, rainy day.

Winds could gust to 35-45 miles per hour starting late morning and heading into the afternoon.

We’ll have showers by late morning and they could be heavy at times. Downpours -- and the wind -- will be with us through the evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-50s.

Skies start to clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s.

Those clearing skies lead us into a very nice Earth Day. It will become mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low-50s.

It will be mostly sunny Saturday with a chance of late-afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday is the gem of the forecast. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day, Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday and in the 40s on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.