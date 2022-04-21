Advertisement

Barbara J. Stevens, 93, of Canton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Barbara J. Stevens, 93, of Canton
Barbara J. Stevens, 93, of Canton(WWNY)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Barbara J. Stevens report her peaceful passing on March 23, 2022 at the United Helpers, Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY surrounded by her loving family.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY. As per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in Evergreen Cemetery, Chase Mills. NY.

Barbara was born to the late Roy F. and Leila (Gulley) Stallings on March 13, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. Barbara loved to spend time with her grandchildren, they were her most important part in her life. She enjoyed to go for walks outside and was a diehard Wrestling Fan.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughters: Donna and husband Edward “Bud” Tiernan of Waddington, NY; Debra and husband Scott Laggi of Campbellsville, KY along with her eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by a niece Judy and nephew Stevie. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by a granddaughter, BobbieJo Wright in 1996, and a sister Betty Huff,

The family would like to share heartfelt thank you, to the staff, nursed and nurse aide for the kind and continuous care that was provided for their mother during her stay at the Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Barbara and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Jo Lynn Josephs, 63, of Dexter
Candles
Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87, of West Carthage
The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
Jefferson County official surprised by “high” COVID ranking
Candles
Paula A. Ladison, 69, of Massena

Obituaries

Madeleine C. Bennett, 88, of Rutland
Madeleine C. Bennett, 88, of Rutland
A home on Depot Street in Potsdam, on fire Thursday afternoon.
Fire rips through Potsdam home
Bruce A. Larabee, 83, of Massena
Bruce A. Larabee, 83, of Massena
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid
Fitness with Jamie
Fitness with Jamie: aerobics with oomph