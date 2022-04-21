Barbara J. Stevens, 93, of Canton (WWNY)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The family of Barbara J. Stevens report her peaceful passing on March 23, 2022 at the United Helpers, Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY surrounded by her loving family.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington, NY. As per Barbara’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. in Evergreen Cemetery, Chase Mills. NY.

Barbara was born to the late Roy F. and Leila (Gulley) Stallings on March 13, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. Barbara loved to spend time with her grandchildren, they were her most important part in her life. She enjoyed to go for walks outside and was a diehard Wrestling Fan.

Barbara is survived by her loving daughters: Donna and husband Edward “Bud” Tiernan of Waddington, NY; Debra and husband Scott Laggi of Campbellsville, KY along with her eight grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by a niece Judy and nephew Stevie. In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by a granddaughter, BobbieJo Wright in 1996, and a sister Betty Huff,

The family would like to share heartfelt thank you, to the staff, nursed and nurse aide for the kind and continuous care that was provided for their mother during her stay at the Maplewood Campus in Canton, NY.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676.

