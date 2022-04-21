Advertisement

Fire rips through Potsdam home

A home on Depot Street in Potsdam, on fire Thursday afternoon.
A home on Depot Street in Potsdam, on fire Thursday afternoon.(Source: WWNY)
By Keith Benman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Fire Thursday afternoon heavily damaged a Potsdam home, at 21 Depot Street.

Three fire departments initially responded to the fire at the home in the heart of the village. Firefighters brought it under control in about 45 minutes, but flames continued to erupt from attic spaces.

In addition to Potsdam, firefighters from West Stockholm and West Potsdam battled the blaze.

The person who called in the fire said it started on the porch, and there were people still inside the structure. They all got out safely. The Red Cross was caring for a man and a woman Thursday afternoon.

