Fitness with Jamie: aerobics with oomph

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is working on a new idea for an exercise class.

The class would have from 30 to 45 minutes of aerobics that will elevate your heart rate and increase the intensity by adding fitness loops to the exercises.

She shows us what she means in the video.

If you’re interested in a class like that, or have any suggestions of your own, you can email Jamie at befitforlife73@gmail.com.

