Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87, of West Carthage
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87 of Stone St. West Carthage, will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:30pm in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating.
Jacqueline died on February 8, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.