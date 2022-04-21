Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87, of West Carthage

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Jacqueline M. Bintz, 87 of Stone St. West Carthage, will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 2:30pm in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan with Rev. Donald Manfred officiating.

Jacqueline died on February 8, 2022. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

