Highlights & scores: college lacrosse, high school lacrosse & high school softball

(WWNY) - Women’s college lacrosse, boys’ and girls’ high school lacrosse, and high school softball topped the local sports menu Wednesday.

In women’s Liberty League lacrosse from Potsdam, the Lady Golden Knights hosted St. Lawrence.

Isabel Silvia finds the mark, putting St. Lawrence up 10-7.

Neve Lee then goes top shelf for the tally, 11-7 St. Lawrence.

Julia Lavarnway answers for the Lady Golden Knights, cutting the Lady Saints’ lead to 12-9.

Sydney Roderick feeds Mia Petrone for 1 of her 4 goals on the day. It’s 13-10 SLU.

Morgan Arakelian answers as St. Lawrence beats Clarkson 18-16.

In girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Dexter, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Indian River.

First half: It’s 5-3 Indian River when Michaela Delles scores 1 of her 6 goals on the day. Indian River is up 6-3.

The Lady Lions answer. It’s Natalia Uscio going top shelf off the free position. The Lady Lions are down 6-4.

Raven Marsell counters with the blast that finds the back of the net. It’s 7-4 Indian River.

It’s Marsell again. She had 4 goals on the day.

Indian River goes on to beat General Brown 13-7.

In boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Adams, the South Jeff Spartans hosted Indian River.

First quarter: It’s 2-1 South Jeff when Isaac Quonce splits the pipes, increasing the Spartans’ lead to 3-1.

Tied at 3, Connor McMahon scores with less than 2 seconds left. The Warriors are up 4-3 after one.

Second quarter: Rowan Marsell finds the mark on the doorstep. It’s 5-3 Indian River.

Then it’s McMahon going top shelf. It’s 6-3 Warriors.

Indian River beats South Jeff 11-9.

In Frontier League softball from Glen Park, General Brown hosted Lowville.

Top of the first: Lowville strikes first when Jakayla Spence hits a shot to left that goes for a double. Both Catherine Peer and Grace Myers score. It’s 2-0 Lowville.

Then it’s Spence scoring on the wild pitch, making it 3-0 Lowville.

Lowville beats General Brown 10-6.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 18, Lowville 2

Carthage 16, Thousand Islands 9

I ndian River 11, South Jefferson 9

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 13, General Brown 7

Women’s college lacrosse

St. Lawrence 18, Clarkson 16

SUNY Canton 20, Cazenovia 10

SUNY Plattsburgh 16, SUNY Potsdam 13

High school baseball

Carthage 9, Indian River 1

Lyme 13, Sackets Harbor 1

Beaver River 15, Sandy Creek 1

Alexandria-Thousand Islands 6, South Lewis 4

High school softball

Lowville 10, General Brown 6

Indian River 7, Watertown 5

South Lewis 9, Copenhagen 4

Thousand Islands 20, LaFargeville 2

South Jefferson 8, Carthage 1

College softball

RPI 2, Clarkson 0

RPI 6, Clarkson 2

