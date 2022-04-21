Jefferson County official surprised by “high” COVID ranking

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are three of 12 counties in the nation considered at a high level for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But one Jefferson County official said he’s surprised by the ranking.

What exactly does the ranking mean? Where do the numbers come from?

According to the CDC, community levels are determined by the number of new hospital admissions, and the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID patients. Those numbers, all based on the amount of new cases per 100,000 people.

With all of these categories relatively steady, one official in Jefferson County said he was surprised.

“There may have been some indicators moving up a little but from anything we’ve seen, it didn’t really justify going high. We got caught up I think with the entire region moreso than anything else,” said County Administrator, Bob Hagemann.

The CDC updates its COVID-19 community levels every Thursday evening, so the county’s transmission level could change by Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.