Kathryn A. Smith, 70, of Brasher Falls

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kathryn A. Smith, 70, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, after her battle with a couple of debilitating diseases, was over. Kathryn was born in Massena on March 23, 1952, daughter of the late Robert J. and Marion E. (MacPherson) Patterson, Sr. On September 19, 1970, she married Walton G. “Wally” Smith at Grace United Methodist Church, with Rev. William Hart officiating. Wally died on March 27, 2000.She owned and operated the B & W Quick Stop in Brasher Falls for many years. She enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, several bus trips with her favorite being to Atlantic City, games of chance and her weekly card games with friends. Surviving Kathryn is her daughter and son-in-law, Valarie McGrath and Michael Harper of Brasher Falls, her son, Chad Smith and his companion, Shelly Judware of Winthrop, her grandchildren, Gavin McGrath and Skyler Brothers and Ashly and Luke Plante, her mother-in-law, Myrtle Smith of Brasher Iron Works, Doug LaFlesh, Sr. of Brasher Falls, and many friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Robert J. Patterson, Jr. on May 28, 1984, and Gavin’s father, Peter T. McGrath on June 28, 2014.Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Her family will honor her life privately on Thursday, but there will be no public calling hours. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, April 22nd at 10:30 am at Grace United Methodist Church, 41 Sate Highway 37C, Massena, followed by a luncheon at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Brasher Falls at 1 pm. Those wishing to express an act of kindness in her memory, please consider donations to Tri Town Rescue Squad, PO Box 238, Brasher Falls, NY 13613Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.

