Lewis County businesses get ‘Empire Awards’

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County businesses got New York State Senate Empire Awards Thursday.

State Senator Joe Griffo presented the award to Miller’s Meat Market, on Number Four Road in Lowville.

Miller’s is celebrating its 60th year in business this year.

“It’s a blessing. We have been doing our best for years. it’s just kind of nice to be recognized,” said Danny Miller, who owns Miller’s.

“They have an exceptional product, they have excellent service, but they are extraordinary people, the family,” said Griffo,“because they care about the people they serve and providing the best product and they really each and every day make a difference in the community to countless contributions.”

Griffo also presented awards Thursday to QuibicaAMF and Nolt’s Country Store.

