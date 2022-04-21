Advertisement

Lewis County businesses get ‘Empire Awards’

State Senator Joe Griffo presents the senate's Empire Award to Miller's Meat Market.
State Senator Joe Griffo presents the senate's Empire Award to Miller's Meat Market.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County businesses got New York State Senate Empire Awards Thursday.

State Senator Joe Griffo presented the award to Miller’s Meat Market, on Number Four Road in Lowville.

Miller’s is celebrating its 60th year in business this year.

“It’s a blessing. We have been doing our best for years. it’s just kind of nice to be recognized,” said Danny Miller, who owns Miller’s.

“They have an exceptional product, they have excellent service, but they are extraordinary people, the family,” said Griffo,“because they care about the people they serve and providing the best product and they really each and every day make a difference in the community to countless contributions.”

Griffo also presented awards Thursday to QuibicaAMF and Nolt’s Country Store.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Hale following his arraignment
Arrest made in death of man injured in Gouverneur bar fight
Dan Davis appeared recently on 7 News This Morning
Potsdam educator, club advisor faces criminal charges after school-related incident
The scene of last October's crash in Watertown.
Man admits guilt in high speed accident on Arsenal Street
Graphic of Nicole Lacey, accused in the May 2018 death of an Antwerp man.
Trial set for woman charged with running over man, killing him
Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid

Latest News

The CDC's Covid Community Levels map
Jefferson County official surprised by “high” COVID ranking
A home on Depot Street in Potsdam, on fire Thursday afternoon.
Fire rips through Potsdam home
Dan Davis
Student claims educator, club advisor subjected her to unwanted touching and sexual comments
Above are the items seized in a drug raid at an Ore Bed Road Home in the town of Philadelphia.
Man accused of drug possession after raid