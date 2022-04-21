Lowville manufacturer looks to hire more employees

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - QubicaAMF, the Lowville bowling pin manufacturer, is beginning to recover after supply chain issues forced the company to temporarily lay off some staff last fall.

Now, QuibicaAMF is looking to hire.

In 2021, like many other industries, QuibicaAMF had to scale back production, and l ay off workers.

“Supply chains have been an issue; they’ve gotten a lot better this year than they were last year,” said Wayne White, the plan t manager.

All the laid off employees were called back to work, QuibicaAMF officials said, and the plant now needs more help.

“We’ve been getting by, but we are constantly trying to find employees and hiring, we try a lot of different avenues but It’s that way across the United States, there is just a shortage of labor,” said White.

The company is looking to hire about 10 to 15 people to get back to full production.

Right now, some employees wear a number of hats.

“We have done a lot of cross-training between jobs, you know, we have got a lot of employees who move from one department to the next so we can get our production out the door,” White said.

“Once we get to the point where we have enough employees to put a night shift back on, we will be back to normal operations with two shifts running and that will be a great day.”

White says there is no education requirement to apply for a job at QubicaAMF. He said they are just looking for hard-working people who want to help continue the company’s excellence.

